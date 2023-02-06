Large police presence on Beal Avenue in Moores Park

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A heavy police presence is at Moores Park on Beal Avenue.

A large police presence is at a house on the corner of Beal and Poxson Avenue in Lansing. Lansing Police was on the scene. Police were also on the same block near Gordon Avenue.

News 10 was there and spotted a passenger side window on a car broken.

Beal Avenue Broken Car Window
Beal Avenue Broken Car Window(WILX)

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

