Kent County sheriff urges vigilance after string of break-ins, burglaries, car thefts

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are urging residents to be careful after a number of burglaries over the weekend in Kent County.

According to authorities, a Grand Rapids police officer located two stolen vehicles Friday and the department arrested four people suspected in the crimes. Additionally, four teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of break-ins, burglaries and stolen vehicles.

Over the weekend, authorities said Kent County had five businesses broken into. They believe the break-ins are connected with other break-ins outside of Kent County and arrests made in Ottawa County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to remove valuables from your vehicles and to lock the doors.

