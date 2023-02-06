Kent County sheriff urges vigilance after string of break-ins, burglaries, car thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are urging residents to be careful after a number of burglaries over the weekend in Kent County.

According to authorities, a Grand Rapids police officer located two stolen vehicles Friday and the department arrested four people suspected in the crimes. Additionally, four teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of break-ins, burglaries and stolen vehicles.

Over the weekend, authorities said Kent County had five businesses broken into. They believe the break-ins are connected with other break-ins outside of Kent County and arrests made in Ottawa County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to remove valuables from your vehicles and to lock the doors.

