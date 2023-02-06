I-96 road closures for construction in Eaton County

(Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began closing major roads including Billwood Highway, and single-lane closures on I-96 between Lansing Road and Creyts Road for tree clearing.

On Monday, MDOT began work on a three-year investment in I-96 that would cost $44 million. The project will include rebuilding the I-96 bridges over Billwood Highway and the Grand River while also rebuilding the I-96 bridges over M-99 and Washington Avenue. Work began on Monday and will go on until 2025.

MDOT said this is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program which is expected to help rebuild the state highways and bridges that carry the most traffic.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion

Latest News

Melting chunk of ice in parking lot
Mild Monday and what’s ahead on Studio 10
Ingham County Sheriff released footage of the dog being reunited with their owner
Dog reunited with owner after Delhi Township home invasion
Right lane closed on Okemos Road in Meridian Township
Police identify victim in Moores Park shooting