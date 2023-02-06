I-96 road closures for construction in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began closing major roads including Billwood Highway, and single-lane closures on I-96 between Lansing Road and Creyts Road for tree clearing.

On Monday, MDOT began work on a three-year investment in I-96 that would cost $44 million. The project will include rebuilding the I-96 bridges over Billwood Highway and the Grand River while also rebuilding the I-96 bridges over M-99 and Washington Avenue. Work began on Monday and will go on until 2025.

MDOT said this is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program which is expected to help rebuild the state highways and bridges that carry the most traffic.

