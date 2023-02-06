How cold weather and stress can impact heart health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is American Heart Month, a time for people across the United States to focus on heart health.

According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.

Doctors say cold weather has an impact on your heart health.

News 10′s Amaya Kuznicki spoke with a McLaren doctor who specializes in cardiology, Muhammad Kang.

Men and women may experience symptoms differently. Women sometimes will not feel any chest pain at all. Instead, they may experience back or jaw pain.

In the winter, shoveling snow can cause people to feel chest pain. Even just being outside in the cold air can induce shortness of breath and heaviness on the chest.

“Cold air can provoke shortness of breath and sometimes it can just be asthma or lung disease, but you know the heart issue is very common and it’s something that should get checked out,” said Doctor Kang.

People that are dealing with heavy loads of stress tend to not exercise or do normal activities that make them feel good. Leading to a higher risk of heart disease. Even heart failure can happen when experiencing chronic levels of stress.

“If somebody has a very intense event that can lead to something called stress-induced cardiomyopathy, which is kind of a heart failure that happens from stress,” said Doctor Kang.

In Mid-Michigan, Kang said he sees a wide variety of heart diseases and one of the leading factors is stress and anxiety.

According to the doctor, people who are less stressed show signs of better heart health in the future.

Doctor Kang also said that anyone feeling unusual symptoms should check in with their doctor.

His biggest advice to keep a healthy heart is knowing your family history, exercising, maintaining a healthy diet, and cutting out bad habits like smoking.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.