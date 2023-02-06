First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes will bring wind gusts near 35 MPH today. The storm will also bring a small chance of a few drops of rain this morning. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures today will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s, but the wind may keep it from feeling warmer. Tonight the wind will diminish and under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the upper 20s.

No problems for us Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be above average again on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Our average high temperature is now 31º.

Our next storm system moves in Wednesday night with rain arriving after midnight. Rain showers continue Thursday into Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 40+ MPH will be possible Thursday with this storm moving through the Great Lakes region. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s Friday.

The weekend starts colder with highs near 30º. Temperatures rebound to the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are expected both days this weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 7, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 54° 1900

Lansing Record Low: -28° 1875

Jackson Record High: 56º 2019

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1967

