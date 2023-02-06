Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Ohio State center Felix Okpara (34) during the...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Ohio State center Felix Okpara (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.

Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

The Wolverines hit five 3-pointers and shot 52% (16 of 32) but they also had four more turnovers and the Buckeyes had three more offensive rebounds, which helped off-set Ohio State’s 34% shooting (12 of 35). Ohio State had three 3s but was 9 of 12 from the line to Michigan’s 4 of 7.

Ohio State shot better after the break (48%) but couldn’t put together a run as Dickinson scored 13 points and the Wolverines made 9 of 11 free throws.

Michigan’s three-game homestand continues Wednesday with a visit from Nebraska. Northwestern visits Ohio State on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Lansing's February Beer Trail
Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating
The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown

Latest News

Photo credit AP News/Ron Schwane
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas
Michigan's Leigha Brown, center, passes the ball against pressure from Michigan State's DeeDee...
Brown, No. 18 Michigan women beat Michigan St. 77-67
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartan Baseball Gets 2023 Season Started With 17th Annual First Pitch Dinner Saturday
Spartan goalie gets two wins against former program.
Michigan State senior goaltender comes up big on Senior Night weekend