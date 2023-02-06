City of East Lansing to host free Children’s Cultural Concert Series

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing invites community members to attend their free Children’s Cultural Concert Series this February and March.

All concerts are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center located at 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing.

The dates and music lineup include:

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Gincy®, It’s Cool to be Kind

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Kefentse Chike, African Drumming

Saturday, March 4 – Joe Reilly, Let’s Be Inclusive

Prior to the March 4 concert, community members are invited to attend a special storytime, hosted by the East Lansing Public Library, at 10 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. This program is also free.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.