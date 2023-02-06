Calhoun County man arrested, accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after a domestic incident in Leroy Township, just south of Battle Creek.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Two Mile Road and B Drive South. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they spoke with a man and woman who told them the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, demanded to see her, forced his way inside and dragged the woman out by her hair into the front yard. While the woman was on the ground, the ex-boyfriend shot at her and the man before leaving.

Neither person was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were able to locate the suspect, a 34-year-old from Leroy Township, and take him into custody without incident. He was lodged at Calhoun County Jail on charges of home invasion, kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

