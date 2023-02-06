3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued

Latest News

Suspect identified in Delhi Township home invasion
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
FBI warns of romance scammers ahead of Valentine’s Day
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood