Polar Plunge comes to Jackson Field in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got together at Jackson Field to swim for a good cause.

The Polar Plunge took place in Lansing on Sunday and people raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, which the organization says they are the biggest fundraiser. People jumped, swam, and conquered cold water during the mid-winter season.

Ingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Darin Southworth said he was thankful for those who volunteered.

”We’re doing amazing work to create hope friendship and athletic opportunities and wellness and inclusion for the intellectual disability community. We’re very grateful for them we’re going to have a great day, mother nature cooperated, thanks for coming out.”

As of Feb. 5, 2023, the organization has raised $892,889.

It was the 19th year for the fundraiser.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Lansing's February Beer Trail
Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating
The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, Montoya Givens
State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

Latest News

Back to Mild Air this Week
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion
Above Normal Air Returns this Week
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township