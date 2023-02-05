Polar Plunge comes to Jackson Field in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got together at Jackson Field to swim for a good cause.

The Polar Plunge took place in Lansing on Sunday and people raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, which the organization says they are the biggest fundraiser. People jumped, swam, and conquered cold water during the mid-winter season.

Ingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Darin Southworth said he was thankful for those who volunteered.

”We’re doing amazing work to create hope friendship and athletic opportunities and wellness and inclusion for the intellectual disability community. We’re very grateful for them we’re going to have a great day, mother nature cooperated, thanks for coming out.”

As of Feb. 5, 2023, the organization has raised $892,889.

It was the 19th year for the fundraiser.

