One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is behind bars after invading a home on Gunn Road Saturday night.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:20 p.m. a homeowner called the police about a man inside their house in Delhi Township. The homeowner was not in the house at the time and saw the person through a video surveillance system.

Police went to the house and arrested a 35-year-old man from Lansing who also stole a car with the car owner’s dog still in it. The dog was eventually returned to their owner.

Officials said the suspect will be arraigned on Sunday and will be charged with 2nd-degree home invasion, possession of cocaine, and stolen property.

