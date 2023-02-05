Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People flooded the streets of downtown Lansing to celebrate the city’s Winterfest.

“We got a lot of things going on,” said Beyers.

The Winterfest had hot chocolate stations, live ice sculpting and local businesses were open and ready for the crowds. Tony Beyers said it was nice to see people out and about.

“You know Lansing is the capital city we need to have more life downtown,” said Beyers.

Beyers has lived in the Lansing area for quite some time and has seen the city’s ups and downs.

“There was definitely the low of the pandemic but I think things are coming back. it’s definitely busier on a weekday,” said Beyers.

Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc. Cathleen Edgerly said the Lansing Winterfest is just the beginning for the capital city.

“You’ll continue to see as the capital city more businesses,” said Edgerly.

Edgerly said it’s important for people to get re-energized with their downtown

“There’s many ways to enjoy your local community,’’ said Edgerly.

Jeremiah Anderson enjoys spending time in his community by giving a helping hand.

“I just wanted to come down and help my mom and help everyone in the community by coming out here and doing some work,” said Anderson.

The Lansing Winterfest will continue throughout the month of February, with a new event happening each weekend.

