First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday, but still warm for February topping out in the upper 30s. We see high temperatures climb to the low to mid 40s each day Tuesday through Thursday. Friday we are cooler, but still above freezing with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

No problems for us today across the area. Early in the day we start under the clouds, but we should turn mostly sunny for late morning into the mid-afternoon. The clouds rush back in this evening ahead of a storm system that brings rain our way late tonight into Tuesday morning. Behind the Tuesday morning rain expect gusty winds. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible Tuesday afternoon.

We will be dry Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Storm system #2 this week will bring more rain and gusty winds Thursday into Thursday night. Once again wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible Thursday afternoon. A few snowflakes are possible across the area Friday afternoon. The weekend currently looks dry.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 6, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 55° 1938

Lansing Record Low: -31° 1875

Jackson Record High: 57º 1937

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1948

