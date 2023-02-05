Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning.

A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out without injury, including a puppy that firefighters said they rescued from the home. The house was a two-section rental home and both sections were damaged.

It is unknown what caused the fire and authorities said the incident is under investigation.

