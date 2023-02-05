Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house in Houston. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.

The toddler reportedly wandered into the path of a moving SUV, which rolled over her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old woman, was cleaning her vehicle, while multiple children played on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children inside and later moved the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway.

As she was moving forward, deputies say she felt a bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section. When she got out of the vehicle, she realized she had hit the toddler.

Investigators could not say whether the driver was the child’s babysitter. They say she did not appear to be impaired when the girl was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Lansing's February Beer Trail
Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating
The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

Latest News

The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S....
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China