Waverly gets the W over Holt

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A close rivalry game in the CAAC-Blue saw the Holt Rams come close to beating Waverly on the road Friday night.

In the end, though, it was the Warriors who got the best of the Rams, 76-68.

It was a chippy game, and it came down to the final few minutes.

“They did a good job fighting through that push that they had,” said head coach Rod Watts. “We got guts, we got grit, we’re ready to go with anybody.”

Waverly is off for a week before taking on East Lansing next Friday, and Holt faces Grand Ledge on Tuesday.

