Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee.

Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame graduate who spent four years with the Irish – shut out his alma mater with 32 saves, his third shutout of the season and 13th of his career.

MSU killed off a major penalty in the first period and then held off Notre Dame in the final five minutes when it pulled goaltender Ryan Bischel (24 saves) for the final five minutes of regulation. MSU only allowed one shot on net in that 6-on-5 period, and was thwarted on two great attempts by Notre Dame blueliner Nick Lieverman, who made two impressive blocks with just over two minutes remaining to keep his team’s hopes alive.

Jagger Joshua tipped home a Matt Basgall blast six minutes into the second period to start the scoring for Michigan State. Erik Middendorf followed with a goal from the same spot just over five minutes later to give the Spartans (14-13-2, 8-9-2 B1G) a lead they would never relinquish. Nicolas Muller assisted on both of MSU’s first two goals and then scored an empty netter with under a minute remaining for a three-point night.

The teams meet for the series finale at 4 pm on Saturday. The Spartan 10-man senior class (Jagger Joshua, Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier, Justin Jallen, Erik Middendorf, Miroslav Mucha. Nicolas Muller, Ryan Nolan, Dylan St. Cyr, and Michael Underwood) and two senior managers (Adam Dec and Patrick Trout) will be honored in a post-game ceremony.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.