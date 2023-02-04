Olivet continues season-long winning streak

Junior guard Bo Lincoln scored a game high 30 points
Olivet remains unbeaten, rolls Maple Valley on the road
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eagles keep flying!

Junior guard Bo Lincoln scored a game high 30 points and hit two buzzer-beaters as Olivet beat Maple Valley 77 to 43 to move to 15-and-0 on the season.

Maple Valley fought hard to stay in the game during the first half but the Eagles just had too much firepower and pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten.

