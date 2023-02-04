Olivet continues season-long winning streak

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eagles keep flying!

Junior guard Bo Lincoln scored a game high 30 points and hit two buzzer-beaters as Olivet beat Maple Valley 77 to 43 to move to 15-and-0 on the season.

Maple Valley fought hard to stay in the game during the first half but the Eagles just had too much firepower and pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.