Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs Sweep Catholic Cougars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs won 60-53 on Friday over the Lansing Catholic Cougars.

That was good enough to sweep their CAAC-White rival.

The J-Dubbs pulled out in front early, but the Cougars made a great effort to keep it close throughout the game.

Lansing Catholic plays Haslett on Tuesday, and Lansing Sexton takes a week break before clashing against Eaton Rapids next week.

