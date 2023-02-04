Laingsburg Wolfpack continue perfect season

Zander Woodruff scored 32 for the Pack
Laingsburg rolls Fowler at home to remain undefeated
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg looked to remain undefeated welcomed the Fowler Eagles who were hoping to spring the upset.

After trailing by only 3 at half the Eagles would get as close as one in the second half but the Wolfpack would close the door.

Led by a 32-points from Zander Woodruff the Wolfpack blew the game open en route to a 71 to 47 victory to move to 14-0 on the season.

