On The Job Report: 2/3/2023

Production Associate

ALLIANCE INTERIORS

Description:

Manufacture and assemble automotive parts to company and industry standards to ensure customer-specific requirements are fulfilled.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd Shift Opportunities

Must be able to operate machinery and perform tasks to produce product per boundary samples and as described in operator instructions. Inspect parts and finished products for defects at all process points and report defects to quality or a supervisor. Stamp, label, or otherwise mark product where necessary, and if applicable, pack parts per operator instructions. Responsible for proper labeling of products during all phases of the manufacturing process. Responsible for cleaning work area to include 5S. Required to rotate through various workstations and successfully perform the tasks of each workstation. Must perform to TS16949 and ISO 14001 quality and environmental standards. Responsible to perform to standards of the Environmental Management System (EMS) as established by company policy. Works safely to prevent on-the-job injuries by following all MIOSHA and company policies and procedures. Store equipment/product in appropriate manner and location at end of shift. Maintain standards in accordance with Lean Manufacturing principles. Complete production forms and reports, as required. Ability to work various shifts. Work involves frequent verbal communication with team members. Other assignments and responsibilities as required to support organizational and team objectives.

Requirements:

High school diploma or G.E.D. preferred Ability to stand for long periods of time Must exhibit dependability, to include regular and prompt attendance Must be able to lift 30-40 pounds repetitively Ability to lift a minimum of 25 pounds overhead, must be able to bend and stoop Good attention to detail required Must have the ability to multi-task and handle shifting priorities Ability to work as a team and effectively produce desired amount of quality product

How to Apply:

Please visit http://www.allianceinteriors.com/careers to apply.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/69043681

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 69043681

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)

MEDILODGE OF OKEMOS

SALARY:

CNA NEW INCREASED WAGES - Starting at $17.50-$26.85 per Hour

Description:

Did you know? Caring deeply for others is a valuable gift, one that you should treasure. Fortunately for you, you can put that gift to excellent use here at MediLodge of Okemos, and we will go above and beyond to invest in it AND you as a person. MediLodge of Okemos is proud to be rated 5-Stars in Quality of Resident Care and is an integral part of our large MediLodge portfolio of 49 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers state-wide, which makes us a leading healthcare provider in Michigan! We are now accepting applications for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). See what a career at MediLodge can mean for you!

What We Offer You?

At MediLodge of Okemos, we understand that our employees work best when they are healthy, happy, and excited about the here and now, as well as the future. For that reason, we offer a wide range of benefits with your well-being in mind, including: * Competitive Wages That Increase for Years Licensed as Your Experience Counts with Us * Starting Wage of $17.50-$26.85 per Hour is Based on Experience, Shift, a $3/hr Weekender Program, a Temporary $2.35/hr Michigan Direct Care Incentive * Electronic Scheduling - You Manage Your Work Schedule * Excellent Career Advancement Opportunities That Meet Your Goals * Daily Pay, Weekly Pay, Bi-Weekly Pay Options Through On-Shift Wallet (stat pay) * Affordable Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits for You Your Family * Choose From Three Pet Insurance Options for Your Furry Friend * Employee Benefits Concierge - to Guide You in Maximizing Your Benefits * Tuition Reimbursement * Student Loan Repayment Program * Company Paid Life Insurance * Paid Vacation Days with Rollover Option and Sick Time * 401k Retirement with Company Match * Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) * Unlimited Referral Bonuses and more! MediLodge of Okemos is nestled in a beautiful wooded area, surrounded by community trails and conveniently located right on the bus line. Our 80 private rooms, newly renovated, state of the art, therapy gym and spacious building provide a wonderful work environment.

Thank you for considering a career with us! We can’t wait to meet you!: Summary: Under supervision, provides basic nursing assistance and assists residents with daily living activities.

Essential Functions: * Answers signal lights and bells to determine resident needs. * Assists residents with grooming, oral hygiene, bathing, hair, and incontinence care. * Obtains food trays and assists residents with feeding. * Assists residents with range of motion exercises, and movement to wheelchair or activity areas. * Assists resident with turning and positioning in bed. * Assists resident with ambulation for short distance in facility. * Takes and records temperature, blood pressure, pulse and respiration rates, and food and fluid intake and output, as directed. * Performs other tasks as assigned. * Documentation on flow sheets as directed. * Attends interdisciplinary meetings as needed to provide input into selected resident’s plans of care. * Documents restorative services provided following facility policies and procedures. * Reports to Charge Nurse or designee on progress/lack of progess in achieving restorative goals. Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: * Ability to react decisively and quickly in emergency situations. * Ability to communicate effectively with residents and their family members, and facility staff.

Qualifications:

Education: High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Licenses/Certification: Valid certification as a CNA in the state of employment.

Experience: Six months experience in a long term care environment preferred.

How to Apply:

TEXT: CNA OKE to (833) 383-6754 to Apply

Online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/74970206af7c4db8a53844b87198d572151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/104845644

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 104845644

Drivers Sprinter Vans and Box Trucks

XAVIER EXPRESS

Salary:

$50-100K

Benefits: No

Description:

Looking for licensed drivers for Sprinter truck driving positions and Class B CDL for Box truck drivers to do local runs and or over the Road!

Looking for a driving Opportunity? Do you have a Licence or Class B CDL, 3 months (minimum) experience driving OTR, good driving history, and ready to grow with our company?

Equipment - Straight box trucks and Sprinter vans

Responsibilities

Transport goods and materials from manufacturing plants, retail and distribution centers.

Job Type: Full-time

Work Location: Various routes.

LOCAL home daily loads and over the road if preferred.

Work Remotely: No

Requirements:

Schedule:

On Call Daily 24/7

Have integrity

Be Able to Training

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Get Ready to see the world!

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume or contact information to Xavierexpressllc@gmail.com and the Job title you are applying for.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/75139352

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 75139352

More: On The Job Report.

