Jackson Secretary of State Office to close for remodeling

Michigan Secretary of State
Michigan Secretary of State(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Secretary of State office in Jackson will close Monday due to a remodeling project.

The office, located at 1184 Jackson Crossing, will have the carpet throughout the office replaced.

The self-service station in the entrance will remain open 24/7 for residents who need to renew their registrations, driver’s licenses or IDs. Residents can also visit the Secretary of State website for transactions.

Residents who require in-person services during the remodeling period can schedule their visits at the nearest offices located in Albion, located at 308 S. Superior Street, and in Chelsea, located at 1113 M-52. Both offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays, when they are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Jackson Secretary of State office is expected to reopen to normal service Feb. 13.

