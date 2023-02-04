Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family.

Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at their new home in Concord, about 10 miles west of Jackson.

The Jackson County Shelter had insisted that the dog and cat, who were believed to be abandoned in a field in Parma Township, be adopted together.

Their new family has another cat, a bunny and two older children. The duo will keep their adopted names, Sassy and Shadow.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

