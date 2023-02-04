Haslett Girls stay undefeated with Senior Night win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 16-0 Vikings would have no problem Friday against Fowlerville jumping out to a big early lead.

They rolled to a 69-23 win over the Gladiators to go to 17-0 on senior night.

Fowlerville takes on Charlotte next on Tuesday, while Haslett takes on Lansing Catholic.

