Haslett Girls stay undefeated with Senior Night win

They rolled to a 69-23 win
Haslett girls handle Fowlerville to remain unbeaten
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 16-0 Vikings would have no problem Friday against Fowlerville jumping out to a big early lead.

They rolled to a 69-23 win over the Gladiators to go to 17-0 on senior night.

Fowlerville takes on Charlotte next on Tuesday, while Haslett takes on Lansing Catholic.

