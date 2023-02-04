Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Beer Trail kicked off Friday and hundreds are expected to join in on the fun to sample selections from some of Lansing’s craft breweries.

Nick Mulder is the manager of Dimes Brewhouse, which is one of 11 breweries participating in the trail.

“People seem to have a lot of fun with it,” Mulder said. “People are always excited to try new beer.”

The Greater Lansing Beer Trail provides a way for people to discover and sample local brews, and a chance for the participating breweries to spread the word about their offerings.

“We just want to spread the love amongst all the breweries and have everyone enjoy great beer,” said Mulder.

Visitors can pick up a trail card at any participating brewery and once they purchase their first beer, they’ll receive a card to mark their visits. Once they have visited all 11 stops, they’ll have a chance to win a prize. This year’s prize is a t-shirt with a new design.

“The shirt is always different or whatever, the prize is always different,” said Mulder.

Sonia Buonodono is the owner of EagleMonk Pub and Brewery. She said sometimes people go to bars instead, so it’s important to promote area breweries.

“We’re all entrepreneurs and definitely sort of mom-and-pop places,” said Buonodono. “Every brewery you go to feels different.”

Breweries participating in the February Lansing Beer Trail:

The event runs through the end of February. More information on the Greater Lansing Beer Trail can be found here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.