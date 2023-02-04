Game of the Week: DeWitt avenges early season loss to Grand Ledge with big home win

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - After a four-point win at home against DeWitt back in mid-December, Grand Ledge held a short first-quarter lead Friday.

It never led again, as DeWitt settled in and went on a 12-0 scoring run and never looked back, cruising the rest of the way in a big 68-37 victory.

With the win, the Panthers move to 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference, just two games back of first-place leading Waverly.

I think that’s the key is if we can control what we can control, that allows us to stay in the race, stay in the hunt,” DeWitt head coach Bill Flannery said. “We’ve got a lot of big games left as every game in the CAAC-Blue is huge.

Flannery’s club took some lumps early in the season, but now have been piping hot over the last month, having won seven of their last eight games.

“We got a lot more chemistry right now,” senior guard Bryce Kurncz, who led all scorers with 26 points, said. “We’re communicating really well and we’re just playing our best basketball right now.”

Playing much better basketball, Kurncz and Co. know it’s just one win, and things don’t get any easier with 12-1 Okemos coming to town Feb. 7.

“Obviously that’s one of our goals of the season to win the league. We’re just striving for that everyday.”

Grand Ledge (10-4, 4-3) will look to rebound Feb. 7 when it hits the road for another league contest at Holt.

