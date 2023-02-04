Dewitt girls take down Grand Ledge

Sophomore Tara Kurncz scored a game high 24 points
DeWitt handles Grand Ledge to move to 13-2
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt have some strong upperclassmen as leaders but the Panthers rode the wave of two sophomores to knock off CAAC Blue rival Grand Ledge 64 to 51.

Sophomore Tara Kurncz scored a game high 24 points and fellow sophomore Madison Uyl added 18 as the Panthers moved to 13-and-2 on the season.

Kurncz has now scored 55 points in her last 2 games.

