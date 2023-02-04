Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls prevail in back-to-back

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland boys and girls basketball played host to Charlotte Friday night. The schools split the tie, as the Charlotte boys and Portland girls prevailed.

The Charlotte boys basketball team won in a tight game in the opener. It was Charlotte’s sixth win in a row, as they rallied to win despite trailing in the 4th quarter.

Charlotte Senior Braden Hill scored a game-high 20 points in the hard-fought victory on the road.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Portland, as they now sit at 7-7 on the year.

The Orioles are 10-4 now this year, they next play Tuesday, February 7, when they will host Battle Creek Pennfield.

Portland will be back in action Monday, February 6, when they will go on the road looking to knock off undefeated Laingsburg.

The Portland girls basketball team got revenge in a big way, beating the Charlotte girls 71-16.

Portland improved to 10-6 with the win. They host Laingsburg next Tuesday, February 7.

Charlotte fell to 4-12 in the loss. They play next Tuesday, February 7, when they will visit Fowlerville.

