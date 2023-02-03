Woman accused of posing as health professional at Brighton clinic to stand trial

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges.

Kimberly Casey Coden-Disken, 34 is accused of unauthorized practice of a health profession, identity theft and witness intimidation.

The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with autism. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges Coden-Diskin falsely represented herself as a board-certified therapist and used false credentials to get hired at the Oxford Recovery Center in 2018, where she performed services that required a license or certification that she did not have.

Background: Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

Authorities said Coden-Diskin was never licensed by the State of Michigan, but used professional business cards, verbal statements and written documents to pose as a licensed medical professional. She reportedly presented university degrees that she did not earn and reportedly used the certification number of another state-certified person to conceal her lack of certification.

Coden-Diskin has been charged with 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft. Additionally, since the filing of the original case, Coden-Diskin was charged with one count of witness intimidation after she reportedly communicated with a witness in the original case.

She is expected to return to court for a pre-trial conference. The date has not been set yet.

