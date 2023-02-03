‘We are heartbroken’: Memphis Zoo announces death of giant panda Le Le

Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.
Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.(Memphis Zoo)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – The Memphis Zoo announced the death of giant panda Le Le on Friday.

Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25. Currently, a cause of death is unknown, pending a medical investigation.

In a statement, the zoo said Le Le was a “happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years.”

Le Le’s name translates to “happy happy,” and the zoo said his name perfectly reflected his personality.

Le Le arrived at the Memphis Zoo in 2003. He was one of two giant pandas at the zoo, the other being a female named Ya Ya. The pandas were at the zoo on a 20-year loan from China, and the contract was set to expire this year.

In a statement from December, the zoo said Le Le and Ya Ya would be making the journey back to China “within the next few months.” It’s unclear if Le Le’s death will contribute to any change of plans for Ya Ya.

Over the last 20 years, Le Le has delighted millions of guests, served as an exemplary ambassador for his species, and remains a shining symbol of a conservation partnership with the People’s Republic of China, the Memphis Zoo said.

“Le Le was adored by his keepers, all of the staff at the Memphis Zoo as well as the City of Memphis,” the zoo said.

The zoo also shared a video with a collection of photos of Le Le over the years.

“While we are heartbroken, we cherish the memories,” the caption reads.

Rest in peace, Le Le.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ea Kuhr
Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, lives at the Howell Nature Center.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt.
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted

Latest News

FILE - Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin, of Ukraine, carry their country's flag during the...
Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Family of Minneapolis man killed in no-knock raid sues city
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at the bitter cold we’re facing today,...
Bitter cold and what’s ahead on Studio 10
Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say