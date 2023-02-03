Troopers looking for missing 17-year-old who may be in Lansing or Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is asking for help locating 17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett.

According to police, Sackett’s last contact was on Jan. 25. They also said that Sackett may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area.

The missing person is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, with a tattoo on her left wrist and ankle.

If you have any information, the police ask that you contact MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.