Troopers looking for missing 17-year-old who may be in Lansing or Saginaw

17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett
17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is asking for help locating 17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett.

According to police, Sackett’s last contact was on Jan. 25. They also said that Sackett may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area.

The missing person is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, with a tattoo on her left wrist and ankle.

If you have any information, the police ask that you contact MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

