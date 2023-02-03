Teen dies following shooting in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson police report an 18-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound died at the hospital a short time later.

Police said Thursday at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responding to reports of a shooting found a Chevrolet Impala at the curb in the 700 block of N. Waterloo Ave. with an unresponsive victim in the driver seat.

Police discovered a gunshot wound in the upper back of Taray Suddeth, 18, who died a short time later at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, according to police.

Another person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured, according to police.

Police say the initial investigation revealed Suddeth was driving southbound on N. Waterloo Ave. when a person driving on the west side of the street shot at the vehicle. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Suddeth in the upper back.

There have been no arrests made in connection with this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Galbreath at (517) 768-8769 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

