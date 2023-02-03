Studio 10 Tidbit: Groundhog Day Trivia

February 2 marks Groundhog Day.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST
Did you know Punxsutawney, PA held the first Groundhog Day in the 1800′s.

Now, Punxsutawney Phil is not only the true weather forecasting groundhog, Michigan has a groundhog named Woody.

Check out the video as Colton tested the Studio 10 team with more Groundhog Day trivia questions.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

