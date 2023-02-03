Staudt on Sports LIVE: NFL concussions rise, high school hoops preview
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about NIL issues in the college sports signing process, the Pistons finally arrive back in Michigan after being stuck in Dallas, and Larkin represents the Red Wings in Miami for the NHL All-Star Game. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk and the Game of the Week.
