State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

(WILX)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District has identified the three bodies found in the basement of an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex on Thursday. Detectives will have an update once they contact the family.

MSP Public Information Officer Mike Shaw shared a homicide update on social media Friday saying the bodies were located by Detroit Police officers.

Shaw said during the initial update on Friday that “as of right now, the three male victims located in the basement cannot be identified.”

