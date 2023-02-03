Robinson Memorial Church partners with Greater Lansing Food Bank to feed 200 families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ held a drive-thru food pantry Friday.

They partnered with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to provide meals to hundreds of families every month. They helped 1,500 families in 2022 and actually ran out of food in January.

For February, they increased the number of families they will feed from 150 to 200.

“There are a lot of families who are hurting right now, a lot of families who are in need right now. It’s part of our ministry to out reach to the community to help the community,” said Pastor Michael West. “In our community, we have discovered there are so many people in need right now, people who have lost their jobs, people who are underworked, parents and single families, there’s a great need in our community.”

If you’d like to donate to help with food costs, send a check or money to Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ, located at 509 Charles Street in Lansing.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank will have more drive-thru food distribution events throughout the month.

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon - Clare County Transit

1473 Transportation Drive, Harrison

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Greater Lansing COC

310 North Hagadorn Road, East Lansing

Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. - YMCA

515 West Main Street, Owosso

Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. - Bethlehem Lutheran Church

549 East Mount Hope Avenue, Lansing

Thursday, 8-9 a.m. - Bath Community Center

5959 Park Lake Road, Bath

Feb. 11, 9-11 a.m. - Olivet Baptist Church

5455 Willoughby Road, Lansing

Feb. 11, 9-10:30 a.m. - Lincoln Road UMC

9479 West Lincoln Road, Riverdale

Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noon - MyMichigan Medical Center

300 East Warwick Drive, Alma

Feb. 18, 9-11 a.m. - Tabernacle of David

2645 West Holmes Road, Lansing

Feb. 23, 3:30-5 p.m. - University Lutheran Church

1020 South Harrison Road, East Lansing

Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, MyMichigan Medical Center

300 East Warwick Drive, Alma

Feb. 25, 9-10:15 a.m. - Gracepointe Wesleyan Church

1023 Old US 27, St. Johns.

