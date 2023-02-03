Robinson Memorial Church partners with Greater Lansing Food Bank to feed 200 families in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ held a drive-thru food pantry Friday.
They partnered with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to provide meals to hundreds of families every month. They helped 1,500 families in 2022 and actually ran out of food in January.
For February, they increased the number of families they will feed from 150 to 200.
“There are a lot of families who are hurting right now, a lot of families who are in need right now. It’s part of our ministry to out reach to the community to help the community,” said Pastor Michael West. “In our community, we have discovered there are so many people in need right now, people who have lost their jobs, people who are underworked, parents and single families, there’s a great need in our community.”
If you’d like to donate to help with food costs, send a check or money to Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ, located at 509 Charles Street in Lansing.
The Greater Lansing Food Bank will have more drive-thru food distribution events throughout the month.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon - Clare County Transit
1473 Transportation Drive, Harrison
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Greater Lansing COC
310 North Hagadorn Road, East Lansing
Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. - YMCA
515 West Main Street, Owosso
Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. - Bethlehem Lutheran Church
549 East Mount Hope Avenue, Lansing
Thursday, 8-9 a.m. - Bath Community Center
5959 Park Lake Road, Bath
Feb. 11, 9-11 a.m. - Olivet Baptist Church
5455 Willoughby Road, Lansing
Feb. 11, 9-10:30 a.m. - Lincoln Road UMC
9479 West Lincoln Road, Riverdale
Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noon - MyMichigan Medical Center
300 East Warwick Drive, Alma
Feb. 18, 9-11 a.m. - Tabernacle of David
2645 West Holmes Road, Lansing
Feb. 23, 3:30-5 p.m. - University Lutheran Church
1020 South Harrison Road, East Lansing
Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, MyMichigan Medical Center
300 East Warwick Drive, Alma
Feb. 25, 9-10:15 a.m. - Gracepointe Wesleyan Church
1023 Old US 27, St. Johns.
More: Community news
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.