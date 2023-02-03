Preparing for the cold weather

By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday marks the coldest day of the week and wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan until 9 a.m.

Children will more than likely spend time in their classrooms on days like these with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.

Schools like Lansing Charter Academy take recess indoors when the wind-chill is below zero. Lansing Charter Academy principal Paul Fulce said that even with temperatures at 20 degrees they keep children inside.

instead of being outdoors on the playground, teachers at Lansing Charter Academy provide math manipulatives for kids to build and play with. They also allow the children to do computer work where they can choose what they want to do. This is because not all children come prepared with the right winter gear.

“Young children to me, are five and below, but really that two and below age group, don’t really have those fine motor skills to zip their coat, can’t put on their gloves, hats and boots on their own, all of those things can really restrict their ability to be able to put on their warm layers,” Summer Clay, Sparrow Physician.

The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” on Tuesday.

The Code Blue will run until Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
