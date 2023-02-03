Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers

New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth Avenue Thursday night, but it flew off.(NYPD/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An owl at the Central Park Zoo flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh, zoo officials said Friday.

The Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco was discovered missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and remained on the loose Friday, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said.

New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth Avenue Thursday night, but it flew off.

The owl returned to Central Park at sunrise Friday and spent the day high up in a tree there.

“Our focus and effort at this time is on the safe recovery of the owl,” zoo officials said in a news release. “We will issue updates as needed.”

Eurasian eagle-owls are one of the larger owl species with a wingspan greater than 6 feet (180 centimeters), and have mottled brown and black feathers with distinctive ear tufts. They are not native to North America.

This one might do fine in Central Park — if it knew how to hunt, said David Barrett, an avid birder who chronicles the city’s avian population via Twitter accounts including Manhattan Bird Alert and Brooklyn Bird Alert.

After years of captivity, however, “this owl has surely lost its skills for hunting,” Barrett said. He estimated that the owl would starve after a day or two in the wild.

The vandalism at the New York City zoo occurred after a string of animal disappearances and other odd incidents across the country, including at the Dallas Zoo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robinson Memorial Church partners with Greater Lansing Food Bank to feed 200 families in need
Ethan Belcher, 5, died January 22.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, lives at the Howell Nature Center.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt.
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted

Latest News

The job market blew past expectations, adding more than half a million jobs in January. (CNN)
Eye-opening jobs report drops unemployment to 3.4%
The suspected surveillance balloon is maneuverable, according to the Pentagon press secretary....
Chinese spy balloon alarms US officials
Bath Township police rescue man who had broken through ice
Video: Bath Township police rescue 75-year-old man who had broken through ice
Bath Township police rescue man who had broken through ice
Bath Township police rescue man who had broken through ice