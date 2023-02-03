National Wear Red Day raises awareness of heart disease in women

“You should really know your family history”
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is National Wear Red Day, a day to show support for women dealing with heart disease. Doctors said heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, who may also have different symptoms of heart disease compared to men.

Tyler Rieves spoke about his mother’s experience with heart disease.

“My mom had breast cancer and it was treated with radiation and with where the radiation was pointed, it essentially damaged her heart tissue,” Rieves said.

His mother had an unfortunate experience that led her to a lifelong battle with heart disease.

“My mom, when she had her heart attacks, it wasn’t what you would expect to be a normal heart attack, chest pain and arm numbness, it was jaw pain,” said Rieves.

Cardiologist Dr. Sindhu Koshy said women may experience different symptoms of heart disease than men.

“50% of women don’t have any chest pain at all when they’re having their heart attack,” said Koshy.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women will die from heart disease every year - more than all cancers combined.

“You should really know your family history. You should know if your mother, father or siblings have heart disease and what type of heart disease they have,” said Koshy.

Rieves’ mother isn’t the only family member dealing with heart disease.

“My father, when he was coming back from Afghanistan around 2013, his plane landed in the U.S. and he had a heart attack,” said Rieves.

Rieves knows with his family history it’s important to see the doctor.

“I haven’t been tested like I’m supposed to, but I’ve experienced some weird feelings in my chest that have kind of made me nervous,” said Rieves.

A feeling of nervousness that Rieves isn’t comfortable with.

