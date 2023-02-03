In My View: Rutgers may have made a poor decision

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rutgers gave up its home arena to play Michigan State tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

If Rutgers loses, it will rue the day because it is so tough to play in its own gym and MSU has had trouble playing there for years.

If Rutgers wins no big deal, but a loss would be the result in my view of a poor decision to give up what has been a traditional advantage playing on its own campus.

