In My View: Rutgers may have made a poor decision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rutgers gave up its home arena to play Michigan State tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

If Rutgers loses, it will rue the day because it is so tough to play in its own gym and MSU has had trouble playing there for years.

If Rutgers wins no big deal, but a loss would be the result in my view of a poor decision to give up what has been a traditional advantage playing on its own campus.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.