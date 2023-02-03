More than 200 pounds of cocaine seized at Michigan-Canada border

Suspected narcotics seized Dec. 11, 2022 at the Blue Water Bridge.
Suspected narcotics seized Dec. 11, 2022 at the Blue Water Bridge.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POINT EDWARD, ONTARIO (WILX) - Charges were announced Wednesday against two people after more than 200 pounds of cocaine was reportedly seized at the Michigan-Canada border.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), a commercial truck entered Canada from Michigan on Dec. 11 at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, where it was referred for examination. Authorities said border service officers found 89 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing about 220 pounds.

The CBSA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police took the driver and passenger into custody and seized the contraband.

Vikram Dutta and Gurinder Singh, both residents of Brampton, Ontario, were charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

