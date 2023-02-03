Man killed in Eagle Township head-on crash

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was killed and a teen hospitalized after a head-on crash Thursday afternoon.

Charges are being sought against one driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office preliminary investigation found deputies responded near the intersection of W State Road and South Grange Road in Eagle Township to the wreck involving three vehicles at approximately 2:30 p.m.

An east bound vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Mulliken man appeared to have attempted to avoid a vehicle turning in front of him. His vehicle crossed over the centerline striking a westbound vehicle head-on. The westbound vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old Lansing area woman, according to the sheriff’s office investigation.

The Mulliken area man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old woman was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the initial turning vehicle was located, and charges are being sought with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office in regard to his involvement.

Deputies were assisted by Delta Township Fire and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

This incident is still under investigation and the drivers’ names are not currently being released pending notification of relatives.

