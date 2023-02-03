Lansing veterans chapter needs community’s help with new stairwell, chairlift

By DeAnna Giles
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a simple act of walking up and down the stairs but for some aging veterans, it’s becoming more difficult. A Mid-Michigan veteran chapter,

the 40 et 8 Society, is asking the community for help in hopes of putting in a new chair lift at its offices.

“We gave our time, our energy, some gave their health and we just want to help those who are having these problems,” said Rich Adams.

Adams is a Navy and National Guard veteran and a member of Forty et Eight Club, which lifts up those who served in the armed forces.

“The object of the organization is to have a place for veterans to meet that are like-minded,” said Tom Williams.

He added the society is a family to many. Williams served in the Marines and said the group wants to set up a chairlift for its aging members.

“Our biggest problem is membership is getting older, harder to maneuver and if they can’t participate, they kind of shut themselves in,” said Williams.

They are unable to do so right now because building inspectors said a basement stairwell isn’t up to code and could cause problems if there’s ever an emergency.

“They determined that the basement door, which lead into a stairwell, which lead into a set of stairs was not sufficient,” Adams said. “You couldn’t get a person on a gurney out the door and up the stairs. They tasked us with tearing down the wall and building a new stairwell so you can go straight out.”

The surprise didn’t come until after the chair lifts were purchased. And the estimated fix could cost $30,000-40,000.

“That’s just beyond our means,” Adams said. “We can’t do it.”

The organization is asking for help from the community. Whether people donate their time or money, they’re asking to help those who served our country.

If you would like to help, you can reach out to 40et8 Voiture 946 on Facebook.

