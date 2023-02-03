Judge to hear arguments on dismissal of murder charge against ex-Grand Rapids officer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Judge Christina Elmore in the Kent County 17th Circuit Court will hear arguments on whether to throw out the murder charge against former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr on Friday.

Background: Ex-Michigan officer to face murder trial in death of Patrick Lyoya

Attorneys for Christopher Schurr filed a motion to set aside the district court’s finding on Jan. 9 that enough evidence was presented to send the case to trial.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed a response on Jan. 24, requesting the motion be denied as the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause that a crime was committed and that Schurr committed that crime.

Schurr was charged in the April 4 slaying of Patrick Lyoya, 26, following a traffic stop, short foot chase, and scuffle across lawns in a Grand Rapids neighborhood.

The officer’s body camera video captured the traffic stop, Schurr’s questioning of Lyoya, and the struggle. Lyoya’s shooting was recorded on the cellphone of a passenger in his car.

Schurr is not likely to make an appearance in court on Friday.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3 at 8:45 a.m.

You can view the stream live on News 10.

Related: Family of Patrick Lyoya files lawsuit against the City of Grand Rapids

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.