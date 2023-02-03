East Lansing Public Library celebrates Black History Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is Black History Month and East Lansing Public Library is celebrating.

Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand sat down with ELPL to talk about some of the programs they have this month, including the traveling Black History Museum.

To learn more about how you can celebrate with ELPL click here.

