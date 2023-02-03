Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair.

This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply to expunge eligible convictions from their criminal records.

“When a person has a charge on their criminal record, they may be immediately faced with hearing ‘no’s’ in their job search,” said CAMW! Chief Executive Officer Carrie Rosingana. “There are people in our community who are told they can’t get a job because of a mistake they’ve made in their past. We want to give people the opportunity to hear a ‘yes’.”

The event is open to people who are eligible for expungement per the attorney general’s guidelines, which can be found here. Those who attend will receive legal advice and support in applying to remove qualifying criminal charges from their personal records.

The event is an initiative of the Clean Slate program at CAMW!

“The Clean Slate law and expungement job fairs like ours allow individuals to find better jobs and move forward with their goals,” said CAMW! Clean Slate Navigator Hauwa Abbas. “Expungement offers forgiveness, grace and a second chance to people trying to better themselves and the lives of those around them.

If interested, you are encouraged to pre-register for the event and will be contacted by a CAMW! Staff member to confirm their eligibility. You can register by visiting their website here.

The Expungement Job Fair event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at CAMW!’s Lansing American Job Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.