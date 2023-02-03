Breezy end to the week and

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday starts out with a Wind Chill Advisory. First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details and Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the morning’s top headlines.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 3, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 53° 1991

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1868

Jackson Record High: 57º 1927

Jackson Record Low: -14º 1912

