Bitter cold and what’s ahead on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at the bitter cold we’re facing today, but says relief is on the way. Plus Nicole Buchmann has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 3, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 53° 1991
  • Lansing Record Low: -29° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 57º 1927
  • Jackson Record Low: -14º 1912

