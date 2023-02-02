Woman steals dog from owner in violent attack caught on camera, police say

Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog robbery. (Source: Bell Gardens Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Police in the Los Angeles area are investigating an assault where a dog was stolen earlier this week.

The Bell Garden Police Department reports it is searching for a suspect who assaulted a person during a dog robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident was captured by surveillance video from a nearby business that showed a female suspect attempting to take the victim’s 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy.

According to authorities, the victim can be seen trying to take the puppy back, but the suspect then violently assaults that person.

Police said a struggle ensued between the two until the victim got pushed to the ground and was pepper sprayed.

The suspect then grabbed the puppy and ran north on Eastern Avenue with it wrapped in a blanket, authorities said.

Bell Garden police said the victim suffered substantial injuries in the attack, which required medical treatment.

Authorities described the suspect as a female around 18-25 years old with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red and black plaid pajama pants.

The police department urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Detective Tamayo at 562-806-7613 or Detective Martinez at 562-806-7618.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ea Kuhr
Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt.
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6852.
East Lansing police seeks suspect in breaking and entering incident

Latest News

A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
The Northeast and New England brace for an “epic” Arctic blast threatening wind chills as low...
"Epic" arctic air targets parts of the south and northeast U.S.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police on scene of domestic shooting in Oregon
Michigan to see dangerously cold temperatures - How to stay safe
Keeping your car safe in dangerous cold
Keeping your car safe in dangerous cold