What will Woody witness?

Will we see an early spring, or have six more weeks of winter?
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, will make her annual Groundhog Day prediction on Thursday morning at 8:30.

This year marks Woody’s 25th annual prediction at the Howell Nature Center. Will we see an early spring, or have six more weeks of winter? News 10 is live in Howell to bring you Woody’s prediction!

