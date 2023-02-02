What will Woody witness?

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, will make her annual Groundhog Day prediction on Thursday morning at 8:30.

This year marks Woody’s 25th annual prediction at the Howell Nature Center. Will we see an early spring, or have six more weeks of winter? News 10 is live in Howell to bring you Woody’s prediction!

